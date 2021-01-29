Police break up party in Rishon Lezion with 150 participants, virus patient among them

Police overnight Thursday broke up a party in Rishon Lezion with about 150 participants, one of them a confirmed coronavirus patient, that was held in defiance of health regulations.

