Police break up party in Rishon Lezion with 150 participants, virus patient among them

Police overnight Thursday broke up a party in Rishon Lezion with about 150 participants, one of them a confirmed coronavirus patient, that was held in defiance of health regulations.
Participants sprayed pepper spray on police officers, and some tried to escape through the windows. One of the partygoers was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers and was later released under house arrest.
The confirmed patient who was present at the party was sent home to complete his isolation period and will be summoned for questioning on suspicion of spreading a disease upon its completion.
Officers handed 103 fines.