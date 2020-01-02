Erdogan says up to 250,000 people fleeing from Syria's Idlib towards Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says that up to 250,000 migrants were fleeing from the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib towards Turkey, adding that Ankara was trying to prevent them from crossing its border.

