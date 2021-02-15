Health Ministry tells hospitals to brace for rise in COVID-19 cases in children

The Health Ministry told hospitals on Monday to prepare for increased COVID-19 morbidity among children as Israel moves to reopen its education system.
"Over the next two months, we expect to see an upward trend in infections of children of all ages in the State of Israel due to the end of the lockdown, the opening of the education system and the fact that children are a population that can't be vaccinated," a statement read. "In addition, evidence is accumulating of higher infection rates in children due to the British variant, whose prevalence in Israel is now about eighty percent."