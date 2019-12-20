Syrian troops make new push into rebel-held northwest Idlib

Government troops Friday captured four villages in Syria's northwest as part of a new ground offensive to push into rebel-held Idlib province, Syria's military and opposition activists said.

The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.

