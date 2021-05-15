Israel News
|
Magazine
|
Middle East
|
World
|
Jewish World
|
Culture
|
Business
|
Health & Science
|
Tech
|
Environment
|
Opinion
|
Travel
|
Art
|
עברית
|
Espanol
|
25C
Channels
Israel News
Breaking News
Magazine
Middle East
World
Jewish World
Culture
Business
Health & Science
Tech
Environment
Opinion
Travel
Art
עברית
Espanol
Weather:
25C
Tel Aviv-Jaffa
Lod
Nazareth
En Gedi
Zefat
Eilat
Beer Sheva
Bet Shean
Haifa
Tiberias
Jerusalem
Qazrin
Ashdod
Mizpe Ramon
Afula
facebook
print
send to friend
comment
More rockets fired at Ashdod, Ashkelon and the surrounding areas as well as the border communities
Ynet
|
Published:
05.15.21 , 14:02
comment
send to friend
share
share