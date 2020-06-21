Ministerial committee okays cannabis decriminalization bill

The ministerial committee on legislation approves a draft bill to decriminalize the personal use of cannabis in Israel.

The bill is expected to be presented for its preliminary reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

"The for first time in Israeli history, we are embarking on a legislative process that will lead to the regulation of the cannabis market in the country," bill sponsor MK Sharren Haskel of Likud wrote on Facebook.

