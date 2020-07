Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit dismissed on Monday claims by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana that he isn’t taking death threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seriously.

Mandelblit said the Likud minister’s letter to him on the issue was “riddled with unfounded and false claims against law enforcement.”

