With1,464 new cases, Israel records higest daily rise in virus infections

In the past 24 hours, 1,464 people have tested positive for coronavirus, Israel's highest daily tally of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center reported on Friday.
There are currently 16,517 active coronavirus patients in the country, among them 121 in serious condition.
Four Israelis have succumbed overnight to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, bringing Israel's virus-related fatalities to 350.
Health authorities conducted 26,446 coronavirus tests on Thursday, 5.5% of which returned positive.