Rivlin to task PM candidate next Wednesday

Israel’s party leaders will arrive at President Reuven Rivlin’s residence in Jerusalem next Monday for consultations, two days before the president is set to task the candidate best positioned to become prime minister with forming the next government.

In a statement, the President's Residence said that the meetings will be broadcast live at Rivlin’s own request.

"As was done for the first time during the 2019 elections, the president instructed that his meetings with the factions be broadcast live, on all various media and in full transparency with the citizens of Israel,” the statement read.

Earlier on Monday, Shas leader Arye Deri announced he intended to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his candidate to form the next government.

“Shas will work to form a right-wing government led by Netanyahu that will preserve the Jewish identity of the state and work for the benefit of the state's weaker sectors," Deri said in a statement. "Shas calls on all right-wing parties, especially Yamina and New Hope, to rise to the occasion and join a fully right-wing government."

Blue & White Chairman Benny Gantz on his part, called on Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, and New Hope head Gideon Saar to convene as soon as possible in order to unseat Netanyahu.

"Let's sit down soon to find a way to stop Netanyahu's rule and form an honest government,” Gantz stated.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party announced it will back Lapid for prime minister.

“We will recommend Yair Lapid… we think he can lead a coalition,” said Nachman Shai, a former lawmaker and Labor's number eight.

“For us, [Lapid] is the head of the bloc.”

Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Liberman also said that his party would recommend Lapid to President Rivlin.