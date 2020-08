The Health Ministry reported Friday evening that 14 coronavirus patients have died in the last 24 hours, bringing Israel's virus fatalities to 665.

Health authorities conducted 28,871 coronavirus tests on Thursday and 1,642 virus cases were detected.

