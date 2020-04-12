Cabinet approves measures requiring quarantine in Hotels for arrivals in Israel

The cabinet approved new restrictions requiring people arriving in Israel to enter quarantine in dedicated hotels.
An announcement released by the GPO said, "all persons returning from abroad will, upon their return to Israel, be sent to quarantine by the state at designated hotels. In exceptional cases, the Health Ministry Director-General, in consultation with GOC Home Front Command, shall have the authority to allow a person returning from abroad to be quarantined elsewhere for health or humanitarian reasons, or in other special circumstances, according to conditions that will be determined.