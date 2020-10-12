Report: Some serious, critical virus patients treated by ill-prepared medical staff

A new report released on Monday shows that coronavirus patients in serious and critical conditions are receiving treatment from medical staff who are not trained in intensive care in some hospitals.
"Optimal, primary and secondary regulation of serious and moderate patients between hospitals is not yet performed, although major hospitals in the center [of the country] still have the ability to increase the supply of intensive care beds."
According to data compiled by coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu's task force, the number of nurses available per each coronavirus patient across the country is also relatively low.