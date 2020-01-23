Polish parliament OKs law allowing gov't to punish judges

Poland's lawmakers gave their final approval Thursday to legislation that will allow politicians to fire judges who criticize their decisions, a change that European legal experts warn will undermine judicial independence.
The legislation passed in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm. It goes next to President Andrzej Duda, who has expressed his support for the legislation and is expected to sign it into law.
Proposed by Poland's right-wing ruling party, which seeks more control over the judiciary, the law has been condemned by the European Union, the United Nations and other international bodies, as well as by Polish legal experts and Poland's opposition.
They say it violates European Union principles and the democratic separation of powers.
First published: 21:06 , 01.23.20