Report: U.S., E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon

The U.S., British, French and German foreign ministers are expected to have a conversation soon to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

