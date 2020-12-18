UK's Johnson summons ministers over new COVID-19 variant -The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called senior ministers to an unscheduled meeting on Friday evening to discuss how to contain a new, more virulent variant of the coronavirus, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

