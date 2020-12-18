UK's Johnson summons ministers over new COVID-19 variant -The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called senior ministers to an unscheduled meeting on Friday evening to discuss how to contain a new, more virulent variant of the coronavirus, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
An emergency toughening of COVID-19 restrictions could be announced as soon as Saturday, possibly including restrictions on travel between the southeast of England, including London, and the rest of the country, the newspaper said.
A spokesman for the prime minister said he was unable to comment on the report immediately.