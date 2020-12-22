Submarine committee members resign

Justice Amnon Strashnov, the chairman of the Submarine Committee - which was to investigate the so called Submarine Affair - informed Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the committee members decided to resign, "due to the attempts of State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit to limit [the Committee's] authority."
"I thank you for the trust, and I sadly inform you that we will not be able to continue to serve as members of the committee, while its powers are extremely limited and thus cannot exhaust the investigation and reach the truth," wrote Strashnov to Gantz.
First published: 11:03 , 12.22.20