Submarine committee members resign

Justice Amnon Strashnov, the chairman of the Submarine Committee - which was to investigate the so called Submarine Affair - informed Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the committee members decided to resign, "due to the attempts of State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit to limit [the Committee's] authority."

