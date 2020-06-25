UN aid chief: Yemen will fall off a cliff if no new funds

U.N. humanitarian chief warned that without massive financial support, Yemen will "fall off the cliff," with many more people starving to death, succumbing to COVID-19, dying of cholera and watching their children die because they haven't been immunized for killer diseases.
Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting Wednesday that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen and about 25% of the country's confirmed cases have died - "five times the global average."
"With the health system in collapse, we know many cases and deaths are going unrecorded," he said. "Burial prices in some areas have increased by seven times compared to a few months ago."