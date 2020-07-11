Police to ensure adherence to regulations in Tel Aviv protest

The police announced it has completed all the necessary preparations for the Saturday protest in Tel Aviv against the government's conduct during the coronavirus.
"Along with exercising the right to protest, the police are responsible for safeguarding the participants, maintaining public order and ensuring compliance with the emergency regulations meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," stated the police. "The police, together with the organizers of the protest, coordinated expectations in advance and regulated the conditions of the protest so that public order would be maintained."