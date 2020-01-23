Officials say 'significant progress' in Issachar release deal

Officials from Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday that there was significant progress in negotiations for the release of an Israeli jailed in Russia for drug charges, Naama Issachar.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Thursday to discuss Issachar's release, among other issues.

"The significant progress [in negotiations over Naama's release] was made possible by the close and personal relations between Netanyahu and Putin," The officials said.

The sources also said that the prime minister had spoken to Putin about the issue seven times in the past.