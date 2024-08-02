Watch: Israel tests long-range interception from navy ship amid Iranian threat

Amid threats from Iran and Hezbollah seeking revenge for recent assassinations in Tehran and Beirut, the Israeli Navy's Sa’ar 6 missile ship, INS Atzmaut, successfully tested the LRAD interceptor; IDF described the test as a success, stating it will 'enhance capabilities against a range of threats'

Yoav Zitun|
The Israeli Navy's Sa'ar 6-class corvette, INS Atzmaut, conducted a successful long-range intercept test this week using the LRAD interceptor. The IDF announced the test on Friday amidst heightened tensions due to threats from Iran and Hezbollah in response to recent assassinations in Tehran and Beirut. The test was deemed "successful" by the IDF.
2 View gallery
אח"י עצמאותאח"י עצמאות
The Israeli Navy's Sa'ar 6-class corvette, INS Atzmaut
(Photo: AFP)
The Sa’ar 6-class missile ships, which were declared operational during the war, feature an extensive air defense envelope comprising both hard and soft defense systems. The "Barak-Magen" air defense system and the LRAD long-range interceptor provide the capability to counter a broad range of threats, both close and distant.
The long-range interception test
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
During the test, a precision rocket was fired at a target simulating a strategic asset at sea. The "Barak-Magen" system detected, tracked, and classified the target as a threat, successfully intercepting and destroying it. The IDF stated that this test demonstrates the operational readiness and effectiveness of the system in combat conditions.
In related news, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted British Defense Secretary John Healy today, marking Healy’s first visit to Israel since taking office. According to Gallant’s office, the two officials discussed strengthening security ties between Israel and the UK and maintaining strategic relationships in various intelligence domains.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון יואב גלנט בפגישה עם שר ההגנה הבריטי ג'ון הילי בישראלשר הביטחון יואב גלנט בפגישה עם שר ההגנה הבריטי ג'ון הילי בישראל
British Defense Secretary John Healy and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Photo: Sahar Yurman)
“Defense Minister Gallant emphasized to his British counterpart the importance of forming a coalition to protect Israel from Iran and its proxies, highlighting the necessity of this action for security stability across the Middle East and the world,” the statement read. “Gallant detailed the ongoing efforts to secure the return of hostages, progress in the campaign to dismantle Hamas, and Israel's actions against Iran and its proxies, with a focus on Hezbollah in Lebanon.”
