Croatia's president has stalled approval of new Israeli ambassador for 7 months

But Milanović has refused to approve the appointment, leaving it stalled for seven months. It is the first time in Croatia’s history that a president has withheld approval for the appointment of any ambassador. Israel’s current ambassador to Croatia, Gary Koren, is due to end his term at the end of the month and return to Israel. Because of the president’s refusal to approve Amdur’s appointment, it was decided that Amdur would arrive in Zagreb as chargé d’affaires, a role that does not require presidential approval, and wait for the situation to be resolved.