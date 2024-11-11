Houthi drone shot down, causing fire

Drone heading to Central Plains intercepted before entering Israeli territory, four projectiles launched from Iraq, shot down ,military says; earlier U.S., Britain strike targets in Yemen 

Yoav Zitun, Reuters|
IDF defenses shot down a drone launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, before it infiltrated into Israel, the military said.
Sirens blared early on Monday in the central Plains as the hostile aircraft approached. Fires broke out in Beit Shemesh from shrapnel after the drone was intercepted. Firefighting teams were on hand to extinguish the flames.
2 View gallery
שריפה שפרצה בבית שמש עקב נפילת שברי יירוטשריפה שפרצה בבית שמש עקב נפילת שברי יירוט
Fires breakout after a drone launched in Yemen is intercepted over central Israel
2 View gallery
חות'ים מפגינים בתימןחות'ים מפגינים בתימן
Houthi rebels in Yemen
( Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP)
According to Magen David Adom (MDA) health emergency services, no injuries were reported.
Houthi drone explodes over Ashkelon last month
The IDF also said its air force shot down four projectiles fired from Iraq by pro-Iran militias there.
Earlier, Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, said early on Monday that a series of airstrikes targeted the Amran and Saada governorates, which they say were carried out by the U.S. and Britain.
""