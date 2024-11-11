Houthi drone shot down, causing fire

IDF defenses shot down a drone launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, before it infiltrated into Israel, the military said.

Sirens blared early on Monday in the central Plains as the hostile aircraft approached. Fires broke out in Beit Shemesh from shrapnel after the drone was intercepted. Firefighting teams were on hand to extinguish the flames.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) health emergency services, no injuries were reported.

The IDF also said its air force shot down four projectiles fired from Iraq by pro-Iran militias there.

Earlier, Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, said early on Monday that a series of airstrikes targeted the Amran and Saada governorates, which they say were carried out by the U.S. and Britain.

