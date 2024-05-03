UK sanctions settler entities, individuals for violence against Palestinians

Britain on Friday announced new sanctions on "extremist Israeli groups" and a number of individuals who it said were behind violence in the West Bank, according to a statement from the British foreign office.

"New measures follow unprecedented rise in settler violence over the last year and come after a previous UK sanctions package in February ," the ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions impose financial restrictions on the entities and individuals, and travel restrictions on the individuals including a ban on entry to the UK.

Among those sanctions are two groups – Hilltop Youth and Lehava, that the UK said have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian. Sanctions were also announced on four individuals they say were responsible for perpetrating human rights abuses against these communities.

They also named Noam Federman, a resident of the Jewish quarter in Hebron, who was the spokesperson for the outlawed Kach movement which National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was also a member of. "He has trained settler groups to commit acts of violence against Palestinians and how to avoid repercussions from the Israeli state," the British government said.

The remaining three are Neria Ben Pazi who is claimed to be responsible for construction of three illegal outposts between 2015 and 2023 and who "participated in acts of violence and displacement of Bedouin and Palestinian communities in the West Bank, Eden Levi, the UK said was "documented on multiple occasions as taking part in assaults and intimidation of Palestinians, as part of a wider intimidation campaign aiming to drive their population out of the area.

As recently as 12 October 2023, he was involved in an incident during which Palestinian villagers were beaten and sexually assaulted," Elisha Yered, the British Foreign office described as "an unofficial spokesperson for Hilltop Youth" with a history of making inflammatory statements inciting religious hatred and violence, "including justifying the killing of Palestinians on religious grounds, and calling for the takeover of Palestinian land and the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank,"

"Extremist settlers are undermining security and stability and threatening prospects for peace," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said. "The Israeli authorities must clamp down on those responsible. The UK will not hesitate to take further action if needed, including through further sanctions.”