AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works against UK variant, Oxford says

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the "Kent" coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.

