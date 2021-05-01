Turkish police detain hundreds at lockdown May Day marches

Turkish police detained 212 demonstrators after scuffles broke out at May Day marches on Saturday amid a coronavirus-related curfew, according to the Istanbul governor's office and Reuters witnesses.
Riot police and plainclothes officers jostled with union leaders and other demonstrators and threw some to the ground before detaining dozens of them near Istanbul's Taksim Square, Reuters video and images shown.
The governor's office said some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday, while others who had "gathered illegally" in violation of the lockdown, and ignored calls to disperse, were detained.
State-owned Anadolu Agency said 20 protestors were also detained in the western city of Izmir.