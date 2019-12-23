Blue & White's Shelah: 'better if public votes Netanyahu out rather than High Court'

Blue & White MK Ofer Shelah said on Monday he prefers the public votes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office rather than the High Court of Justice disqualifying him from forming a government despite his indictment in a series of graft cases.

Blue & White MK Ofer Shelah said on Monday he prefers the public votes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office rather than the High Court of Justice disqualifying him from forming a government despite his indictment in a series of graft cases.

Blue & White MK Ofer Shelah said on Monday he prefers the public votes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office rather than the High Court of Justice disqualifying him from forming a government despite his indictment in a series of graft cases.