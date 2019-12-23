Blue & White's Shelah: 'better if public votes Netanyahu out rather than High Court'

Blue & White MK Ofer Shelah said on Monday he prefers the public votes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office rather than the High Court of Justice disqualifying him from forming a government despite his indictment in a series of graft cases.
"It would be far better if the High Court did not rule Netanyahu out from forming a government," said Shelah. "A prime minister with an indictment is wrong and we will not sit with him, but it is better for the public to decide and not the High Court."
First published: 15:51 , 12.23.19