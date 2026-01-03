Cop walking dog uncovers huge illegal weapons cache in northern Israel

Officers were called after Superintendent Yariv Bochnick of the Northern District noticed a parked car near a residential area that raised his suspicions while walking his dog. Police initially responded to conduct a preliminary investigation and, as the level of concern grew, closed off the scene and summoned bomb disposal experts.

Officers were called after Superintendent Yariv Bochnick of the Northern District noticed a parked car near a residential area that raised his suspicions while walking his dog. Police initially responded to conduct a preliminary investigation and, as the level of concern grew, closed off the scene and summoned bomb disposal experts.

Officers were called after Superintendent Yariv Bochnick of the Northern District noticed a parked car near a residential area that raised his suspicions while walking his dog. Police initially responded to conduct a preliminary investigation and, as the level of concern grew, closed off the scene and summoned bomb disposal experts.

Inside the vehicle, police sappers uncovered the sizable stockpile, which also included a Negev light machine gun, several pistols and rifles, multiple types of grenades and charges and large quantities of ammunition. According to police, much of the weaponry is suspected of having been stolen from the IDF.

Inside the vehicle, police sappers uncovered the sizable stockpile, which also included a Negev light machine gun, several pistols and rifles, multiple types of grenades and charges and large quantities of ammunition. According to police, much of the weaponry is suspected of having been stolen from the IDF.

Inside the vehicle, police sappers uncovered the sizable stockpile, which also included a Negev light machine gun, several pistols and rifles, multiple types of grenades and charges and large quantities of ammunition. According to police, much of the weaponry is suspected of having been stolen from the IDF.

Police launched a criminal investigation, with authorities saying “all leads are being pursued.” In an initial assessment, they said most of the weapons appear to have been taken from military storage.

Police launched a criminal investigation, with authorities saying “all leads are being pursued.” In an initial assessment, they said most of the weapons appear to have been taken from military storage.

Police launched a criminal investigation, with authorities saying “all leads are being pursued.” In an initial assessment, they said most of the weapons appear to have been taken from military storage.