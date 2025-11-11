'Israel now in a position of strength': Dermer resigns after turbulent term as Netanyahu’s top diplomat

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer submitted his formal resignation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening, confirming his long-signaled departure from the government.

In a detailed resignation letter, Dermer praised Netanyahu’s leadership, acknowledged the trauma of the October 7 Hamas attacks, and described his nearly three-year tenure — during which he was widely regarded as Israel’s de facto foreign minister — as both turbulent and historic.

Ron Dermer on Syria

Here is the full letter from Dermer to Netanyahu:

“On the day I was sworn in as a minister, I promised my family I would serve only two years in that position. I extended my tenure twice with their blessing - first to work with you to remove the existential threat posed by Iran's military nuclear capability and second to end the war in Gaza on Israel's terms and bring our hostages home.

“As I end my tenure as Minister of Strategic Affairs, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve closely by your side these past three years and for the trust you placed in me to handle the most significant issues facing Israel at this critical time.

“This government will be defined both by the attack on October 7th and by the prosecution of the two-year, seven-front, war that followed.

"October 7th was indeed the darkest day the Jewish people have known since Israel was established. But the story of our ancient people has never been defined by our darkest days, of which there have been far too many to count. Rather, our story has been defined by our perseverance in overcoming the darkness.

2 View gallery Ron Dermer ( Photo: Knesset )

“That has been the story of Israel since October 7th. We rejected moral equivocation and fear to confront our enemies with clarity and courage. Two years later, we have dealt a devastating blow to Iran's terror axis and are now powerfully positioned to usher in an age of security, prosperity and peace.

“All of this is thanks to the bravery of our soldiers, the resolve of our people and to your singular leadership.

“For the past three years, your experienced and strong leadership has been indispensable. Standing up to both internal and external pressures, you wisely navigated Israel through this war, standing firm to protect our vital interests when necessary and showing flexibility when those same vital interests required it. When the truth comes out and the facts are known, I am confident that appreciation for your leadership will be even greater.

“I thank both the present and former political leaders and security officials who sat around the cabinet table with me during this long war. In the decades ahead, when the protocols of our extensive deliberations are released and the political battles and media spins of the day fade away, the people of Israel will know that during our darkest hour, they had worthy leaders who were focused on securing Israel's future.

2 View gallery Dermer (right) joins a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner ( Photo: GPO )

“But even the most worthy leaders depend on courageous soldiers who are prepared to fight to defend our country. That is why I will be forever grateful to the many heroes who were wounded and made the ultimate sacrifice in this war, and bow my head to the families of the fallen.

“I thank the small and talented staff in the Ministry of Strategic Affairs who were incredibly devoted to helping me successfully fulfill the missions entrusted to me. I thank my family, and especially my wife Rhoda, for their willingness to sacrifice so much during the past two decades, and especially over the past three years, so that I could serve the one and only Jewish state.

“Above all, I thank God. One hundred generations of Jews dreamed of living at a time when there would be a sovereign Jewish state. Four generations have had the privilege of realizing that dream. With that privilege comes a sacred responsibility: To secure that dream for future generations. I feel eternally blessed to have had the privilege of serving the State of Israel and devoting myself to that sacred responsibility.