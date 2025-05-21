Jerusalem home to over 1 million, half of all Jews are ultra-Orthodox

Jerusalem is the largest city in Israel with a population of 1,046,300, according to the latest report by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published ahead of Jerusalem Day, which is celebrated next week. The Data shows that one in 10 Israelis is a resident of the capital.

Jews make up 57% of the city's population and 38% are Arab. According to figures relating to 2023, 51% of Jewish residents belonged to the ultra-Orthodox sector of the population.

In 2024, the city's population grew by 17,900, mostly in new births. 1,500 people moved into the capital that year. But more people moved away from Jerusalem than moved to it. Most newcomers to the city were from other ultra-Orthodox urban centers.

The capital has a young population with 31.7% children up to 14 years of age, compared to 18.9% in Haifa and 18.2% in Tel Aviv. Just 9.5% of residents in Jerusalem are 65 and older compared to 20.7% in Haifa and 15.6% in Tel Aviv.

25,680 new babies were born in Jerusalem in 2024. 66% of them to Jewish mothers and 34% to Arab women. Babies born in Jerusalem made up 14% of all newborns in Israel.