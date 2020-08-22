Kremlin critic Navalny is flown to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin.
A long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, Navalny collapsed on a plane on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.
The air ambulance landed on Saturday morning at Berlin's Tegel airport and Navalny, 44, was rushed in a convoy of ambulance and police cars to the city's Charite hospital complex.