Barrage of rockets and missiles fired at Jerusalem area: 4th round of alert sirens in hour

Sirens blared throughout the Jerusalem area, including Beit Shemesh, as well as in the Dead Sea area and the West Bank; no injuries reported so far; Sirens also sound in northern Israel following launch of cluster ballistic missile

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Ballistic missiles and rockets have been fired at the Jerusalem area for the 4th time in just over an hour.
Sirens blared throughout the Jerusalem area, including Beit Shemesh, as well as in the Dead Sea area and the West Bank.
No injuries have been reported so far.
3 View gallery
(Photo: Cumta)

3 View gallery
(Photo: Cumta)
At the same time, sirens sent residents of northern Israel to shelters, including in Haifa, the Haifa Bay area, Tiberias, Akko and Nazareth, following the launch of a cluster ballistic missile from Iran.
Shrapnel fell on an uninhabited building in Kiryat Ata. Cars were also damaged in Shfaram by shrapnel from the latest volley. In Haifa, a man recorded shrapnel falling - just a few meters away from him.
Cluster missile seen over Kibbutz Yagur
(Video: use according to Section 27A of the Copyright Law)

3 View gallery
זירת נפילה בשפרעםזירת נפילה בשפרעם
Cars damaged in Shafram
(Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law)

Shrapnel lands near a person in Haifa

Magen David Adom reported that its teams are providing treatment to several people who were injured on the way to the protected area and those suffering from anxiety.
First published: 00:13, 03.20.26
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