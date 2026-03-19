Barrage of rockets and missiles fired at Jerusalem area: 4th round of alert sirens in hour

Ballistic missiles and rockets have been fired at the Jerusalem area for the 4th time in just over an hour.

Sirens blared throughout the Jerusalem area, including Beit Shemesh, as well as in the Dead Sea area and the West Bank.

No injuries have been reported so far.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )





3 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )

At the same time, sirens sent residents of northern Israel to shelters, including in Haifa, the Haifa Bay area, Tiberias, Akko and Nazareth, following the launch of a cluster ballistic missile from Iran.

Shrapnel fell on an uninhabited building in Kiryat Ata. Cars were also damaged in Shfaram by shrapnel from the latest volley. In Haifa, a man recorded shrapnel falling - just a few meters away from him.

Cluster missile seen over Kibbutz Yagur ( Video: use according to Section 27A of the Copyright Law )





3 View gallery Cars damaged in Shafram ( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )





Shrapnel lands near a person in Haifa



