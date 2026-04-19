Israel's population tops 10.2M ahead of Independence Day, over a quarter under 14

On the eve of Israel’s 78th Independence Day , the country’s population stands at 10.244 million people, according to data released Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics .

The figures show that 7.79 million residents (76%) are Jews or classified as “others,” a category that includes non-Arab Christians and those without a listed religion. Another 2.157 million residents (21.1%) are Arabs, and about 296,000 (2.9%) are foreign workers.

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Since last Independence Day, Israel’s population has grown by about 146,000 people, an increase of 1.4%. The Israeli population grew by about 110,000 (1.1%), while the number of foreign residents rose by roughly 36,000.

During that period, about 177,000 babies were born, around 21,000 immigrants arrived and approximately 48,000 people died. The net balance of Israelis living abroad was negative, at about 45,000, and some 5,000 people entered the country through family reunification programs.

The bureau noted that since the establishment of the state in 1948, when the population stood at 806,000, Israel’s population has increased 12.5-fold.

The data also indicate that Israel has a relatively young population: about 27% are ages 0–14, while roughly 13% are 65 and older.

Since 1948, more than 3.5 million immigrants have arrived in Israel, including about 1.68 million (47.8%) since 1990. Since 1970, about 158,000 returning citizens — Israelis who had lived abroad and then resettled in the country — have also moved to Israel.

Globally, the Jewish population is estimated at 15.8 million, with more than 7 million — about 45% — living in Israel. By the end of 2024, roughly 45% of the world’s Jewish population resided in the country. About 81% of Jews in Israel are “sabras,” a term referring to native-born Israelis.