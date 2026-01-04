TikTok insult sparks deadly family feud in Rahat: 3 brothers indicted for double murder

A TikTok video that directed insults at members of an extended family has led to the death of two men from the southern Israel city of Rahat, and the arrest of three brothers charged with murder.

The Southern District Attorney’s Office has filed an indictment against three brothers from Rahat—Jihad Abu Madigam, 40; Asma Abu Madigam, 34; and Awad Abu Madigam, 38—charging them with aggravated murder in the killing of Ashraf Abu Madigam, 38, and his nephew Abdullah Abu Madigam, 17.

The murder scene in Rahat ( Video: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

The double murder shocked the city, in part because the defendants and the victims are members of the same extended family and live near one another. Police from the Negev Major Crimes Unit arrested the three brothers as they attempted to flee north. Two additional brothers suspected of involvement escaped and are still wanted.

Four days before the killings, Ashraf posted a TikTok video that included insults directed at the brothers’ family. Following the video, Omar and Mohammed Abu Madigam, known as “Diesel” and “Kamala,” decided to kill Ashraf and armed themselves with pistols and swords.

In November, the two, along with other relatives, spotted Abdullah and his family leaving their home and began shouting and throwing stones at them while brandishing sticks and sharp objects, including swords, and carrying firearms. Ashraf and other family members then came outside, at which point shots were fired at them from the neighboring family’s yard.

2 View gallery The 3 brothers arrested and accused of murder ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

During the confrontation, one of those involved approached the defendants’ gate and said to Asma, “How did we get to a situation of shooting?!” in an attempt to stop the clash. In response, “Kamala” told “Diesel” that he should “take Ashraf down.” The brothers, standing just a few meters from the victims in the street, opened fire.

For several minutes, the three defendants and Omar allegedly shared the shooting using at least two pistols, firing dozens of rounds at the rival family. Ashraf and Abdullah tried to flee and take cover but were hit. Ashraf was shot in the neck and his nephew in the chest. Ashraf’s son was also struck by gunfire and moderately wounded.

The three indicted brothers were arrested at the Iron Interchange while fleeing Rahat after the killings. The two other brothers, “Diesel” and “Kamala,” along with additional suspects, fled the scene and remain wanted on murder charges.

2 View gallery Ashraf Abu Madigam, 38, and his nephew Abdullah Abu Madigam, 17, were murdered in Rahat

Police recovered DNA belonging to some of the defendants at the scene, and gunshot residue was found on their hands, hair and clothing. During questioning, Jihad claimed Ashraf had insulted his wife in the TikTok video and continued to curse him, even attempting to ram him with a car. DNA linked to Jihad was found on one of the swords used; he said he “may have slaughtered a sheep with it in the past.” Asma denied any involvement and gave investigators contradictory accounts.

Prosecutors have charged the three brothers with aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. Negev Major Crimes Unit investigators secured cooperation from the family, and the prosecution requested early collection of witness testimony, citing concerns that family ties could lead witnesses to fear threats and avoid appearing in court.