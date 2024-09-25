Attack on Eilat: UAV explodes in port, second drone intercepted; Watch the videos

A drone that approached the southern Israeli city of Eilat from the east on Wednesday night slammed into the Eilat port, injuring two people.





Drone intercepted over Eilat





Police officers and police sappers were working to isolate the scene of the crash. A second drone was intercepted by an Israeli Navy Sa’ar 5 class corvette missile ship, according to the IDF spokesman.

Magen David Adom reported that two people sustained minor injuries at the scene, a 68-year-old who was hit by shards of glass, and another young man who was wounded and lightly injured. The Home Front Command confirmed that "the incident is over."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an association of pro-Iranian militias, claimed responsibility for launching the drone attack against what it called a "vital target" in Eilat. In addition, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network, that has ties to Hezbollah, cited Iraqi sources as saying that the attack on Eilat was launched by militias in Iraq.

A militia spokesman said: "We hope that the resistance factions in Iraq will increase their activity and the level of threat to the enemy."





Erez, 34, a resident of Eilat who works at a hotel in the city, said: "I finished work and left the hotel. I heard the alarm and at first I didn't know where to run, people were running in all kinds of directions. In the end I hid in the parking lot of a building and saw the lights in the sky. It was scary, I I hope the situation doesn't get worse."

Ariel Kadami, also a resident of Eilat, said: "I was sitting on the balcony with a beer after a day's work. About 8 p.m. there was an alarm. I was curious so I looked and saw the interception over the sea. My partner works at a hospital, everyone there went into the emergency room."

Idan Kornfeld and his wife were leaving their home to attend a concert in the city when the alarm sounded. "The children Yanai, 8, and Ziv, 5, cried and went into the protected room and we calmed them down. Ziv said, 'I'm tired of the war.'" The couple was later able to go to the concert.

In footage from the scene of the UAV impact in the port of Eilat, panicked voices are heard, and the man who took the video shows damage to the windshield of a truck, which was parked next to a building in the port that was also destroyed. "The windshield flew off, it almost killed us," he is heard saying.

Also on Wednesday, the cable car system at the Mount Hermon site was hit by Hezbollah rockets.

"The damage will require us to carry out a massive and rapid restoration in order to be able to meet the needs of security on the mountain and for the success of the campaign in the north," noted the director general of the site, Raphael Neve. "The Hermon site has been closed to visitors for an entire year. We all hope for good days and the return of travelers to the site," he said.