Coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu said Saturday he estimates Israel will see its number of new daily virus cases drop to below 2,000 in the coming week.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu said Saturday he estimates Israel will see its number of new daily virus cases drop to below 2,000 in the coming week.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu said Saturday he estimates Israel will see its number of new daily virus cases drop to below 2,000 in the coming week.

"If we continue in the same direction, we will be ready for winter," he said during a visit to Julis, a Druze village in northern Israel.

"If we continue in the same direction, we will be ready for winter," he said during a visit to Julis, a Druze village in northern Israel.

"If we continue in the same direction, we will be ready for winter," he said during a visit to Julis, a Druze village in northern Israel.