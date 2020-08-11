Democratic presidential candidate Biden taps Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message.
Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S. history and providing him with a partner well suited to go on the attack against Republican President Donald Trump.
"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked [Kamala Harris], a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants as my running mate," Biden said on Twitter.