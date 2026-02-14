‘Armed men and intimidation’: Doctors Without Borders suspends work at Khan Younis hospital

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said it has suspended its work at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after staff reported the presence of armed men inside the facility.
The organization, one of the largest operating in Gaza, confirmed that in recent months its teams and patients saw armed men, some of them masked, in various parts of the hospital compound. MSF stressed that the individuals were not present in areas where its staff were directly operating, but elsewhere in the large complex.
Following what it described as a worsening security situation, MSF said it made the “difficult decision” to halt its activities at Nasser Hospital, currently the largest functioning medical facility in the Gaza Strip. The organization cited concerns about the hospital’s management, the preservation of its neutrality and broader security breaches.
“In recent months at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, patients and MSF staff have seen armed men, some masked, in different areas of the hospital compound,” the organization said in a statement posted on its website. “Since the ceasefire, the situation has worsened, and MSF teams have reported a pattern of unacceptable incidents, including the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients and, most recently, suspected movement of weapons. These events constitute serious security threats to our staff and patients.”
MSF said it had formally raised its concerns with relevant authorities and emphasized that such violations are incompatible with its humanitarian mission.
“Hospitals must remain neutral, civilian spaces free from military presence or activity to ensure safe and impartial delivery of medical care,” the statement said.
The organization added that its concerns are heightened given previous strikes on hospitals during the conflict. It said health facilities have repeatedly been targeted by Israeli forces, resulting in loss of life and damage to infrastructure.
“We call on all armed groups, as well as Israeli forces, to respect medical facilities and ensure the protection of staff and patients,” MSF said.