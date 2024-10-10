US concerned, Italy, France outraged over UNIFIL under IDF fire

The United States voiced deep concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeepers' positions in southern Lebanon and was pressing Israel for details, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Thursday.
"We understand Israel is conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that could be used to threaten Israeli citizens," the spokesperson said. "While they undertake these operations, it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeeper' safety and security."
Italy lodged its protest after the report that shots were fired, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said. An emergency meeting will be held at the UN Security Council later on Thursday following the incident.
Firing on UNIFIL bases was "totally unacceptable" and clearly flouts international law, Crosetto added in a statement. Italy has summoned Israel's ambassador to the country, Jonathan Peled, to Rome following the incident.
Israeli forces fired on two positions used by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon on Thursday and at a third one on Wednesday, the UN force said, injuring two of its peacekeepers.
France also commented on the incident and said it was waiting for explanations from Israel after UN peacekeeping troops were targeted in Lebanon and that it was an obligation to ensure their safety.
"France expresses its deep concern following the Israeli shots that hit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and condemns any attack on the security of UNIFIL," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that none of its 700 troops in the mission had been wounded.
Israel on its part is focused on fighting Hezbollah and recommends that the United Nations peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon move north, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Thursday shortly after the incident was first reported.
"Our recommendation is that UNIFIL relocate 5 km (3 miles) north to avoid danger as fighting intensifies and while the situation along the Blue Line remains volatile as a result of Hezbollah's aggression," Danon said in a statement.
He said that "Israel has no desire to be in Lebanon, but it will do what is necessary" to force Hezbollah away from its northern border so 70,000 residents can return to their homes in northern Israel.
On Monday the IDF asked the UNIFIL forces to move out of the fighting area for their safety but was rejected. “There is an obligation on Israel and Hezbollah to respect the role of UN peacekeepers and their mandate, and do nothing that would put peacekeepers and our troops in particular in harm’s way," Irish President Michael Higgins, whose troops are part of the UNIFIL deployment, said.
