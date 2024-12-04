Trump will appoint a billionaire who flew into space in Elon Musk's rocket to head NASA

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Jared Isaacman to lead the U.S. space agency, NASA, selecting a billionaire private astronaut and close associate of Elon Musk to oversee an agency closely linked to the SpaceX founder's businesses.

If confirmed, he would oversee the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's roughly $25 billion budget heavily focused on returning humans to the moon under its Artemis program, a multibillion dollar effort promoted by Trump during his first term that will rely heavily on SpaceX's Starship.

"Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

