Israeli fugitive tracked via stolen laptop arrested in Thailand

Israeli Fugitive Wanted for Armed Robbery Arrested in Thailand’s Koh Samui
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai immigration authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Israeli man wanted for armed robbery and burglary, following a formal request from the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok, local media reported Monday.
The suspect, identified as Osher Farhi, was detained on the island of Koh Samui after investigators tracked him using a stolen laptop belonging to one of his alleged victims. According to Israeli authorities, Farhi and two accomplices are accused of breaking into homes in Israel and stealing valuables including jewelry, a passport and the laptop, all at gunpoint.
Farhi has a prior criminal record involving drug trafficking and violent offenses, Israeli officials told Thai authorities. Information about his whereabouts was relayed to Thailand on September 15.
Thai immigration police traced the stolen laptop to Koh Samui, where they identified Farhi’s location at a hotel. However, he was not present when officers arrived. Further investigation revealed that he had booked a flight out of Thailand with Samui Airlines for November 2.
Farhi was arrested upon arrival at the airport by taxi and is currently in custody pending extradition proceedings.