Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi armed drone attack

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone on Sunday launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.

The bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle aimed to target "civilians and civilian objects", coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement carried on Saudi state media.

