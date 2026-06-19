Report: US intelligence feared Netanyahu would try to undermine Iran deal

Washington Post says US agencies warned the Trump administration that Israel could take steps in Lebanon that would damage efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran

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Benjamin Netanyahu
Ceasefire
Iran
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U.S. intelligence agencies warned the Trump administration that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was likely to take steps that could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to reach a peace agreement with Iran, The Washington Post reported Friday.
According to the report, the concerns focused on the Lebanese front and were linked in part to political pressure facing Netanyahu.
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(Photo: lev radin/shutterstock, REUTERS/Nathan Howard, KAWANT HAJU/AFP)
The intelligence assessments cited by the newspaper said Israel was determined to continue its military activity against Hezbollah, a move that could damage a central component of the emerging U.S.-Iran arrangement, which appears in the first clause of the memorandum of understanding.
The report said Netanyahu’s political survival, ahead of elections expected in the fall, was tied to his ability to show voters that he would not withdraw IDF forces deployed in Lebanon.
U.S. officials assess that Netanyahu is determined to escalate the fighting against Hezbollah, according to an American official familiar with the intelligence report. The official spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
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