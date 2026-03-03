Rockets fired from Lebanon as Israel warns Iranian officials: 'Leave within 24 hours'

metropolitan area, the Sharon region, Haifa and the Krayot. The military later said an earlier alert in the southern community of Netiv HaAsara was a false alarm.

Shortly before the warning, the military said three missiles were launched from Lebanon toward northern and central Israel. The Israeli Air Force intercepted two of the projectiles, and the third landed in an open area. No injuries were reported.

