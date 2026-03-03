Rockets fired from Lebanon as Israel warns Iranian officials: 'Leave within 24 hours'

Air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region, Haifa and the Krayot. The military later said an earlier alert in the southern community of Netiv HaAsara was a false alarm.
Shortly before the warning, the military said three missiles were launched from Lebanon toward northern and central Israel. The Israeli Air Force intercepted two of the projectiles, and the third landed in an open area. No injuries were reported.
Airstrikes continued in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening, including in the coastal city of Tyre, as tensions along the northern border escalated.
At 8:10 p.m., the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, warned Iranian representatives still in Lebanon to leave the country immediately or face attack.
“We will not tolerate any presence of representatives of the Iranian terror regime in Lebanon and will allow 24 hours for them to leave the country,” Adraee said. “After that, there will be no safe place for representatives of the Iranian regime in Lebanon, and the IDF will strike them wherever they are.”
First published: 20:34, 03.03.26