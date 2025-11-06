Hezbollah rejects political talks with Israel, vows to defend Lebanon despite ceasefire

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Thursday it has a “legitimate right” to defend itself against Israel and rejected any political negotiations with the neighboring country, despite a ceasefire that has been in place since late November 2024.

In an open letter to the Lebanese public and political leaders — the first of its kind from the Iran-backed movement — Hezbollah said it was committed to supporting the Lebanese army and people “to protect the sovereignty of our country.”

“We affirm our legitimate right to defend ourselves against an enemy that imposes war on our country, does not stop its aggressions, and seeks to subjugate our state,” the group said.

Hezbollah added that it opposed “any political negotiation with Israel,” with which Lebanon remains formally at war, saying such talks “do not serve the national interest.”

The comments came as Israeli forces stepped up attacks in southern Lebanon, saying they aim to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of trying to rearm, while Defense Minister Israel Katz criticized Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for “dragging his feet” on the group’s disarmament.

Aoun, in turn, reiterated Tuesday his offer to open negotiations with Israel, saying the Israeli government “has not responded and continues its attacks.”

Hezbollah was significantly weakened during its last war with Israel, and the United States has increased pressure on Lebanon to implement a disarmament plan.