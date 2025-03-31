Netanyahu confidants arrested in ‘Qatargate’ affair; PM to be questioned

The police plan to request an extension of their detention, and at the same time Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara authorized summoning Netanyahu for testimony in the case. Netanyahu will be summoned to testify—but not for questioning. As part of his testimony, he will provide his version of events, but he is not suspected of any wrongdoing in the case. Police investigators will not be able to use his statements against him. If they deem it necessary to question him under caution, they will be required to inform him and then conduct a separate interrogation before his statements can be used against him.