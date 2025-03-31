Netanyahu confidants arrested in ‘Qatargate’ affair; PM to be questioned

Israel Police announced Monday the arrest of two suspects in the "Qatargate" investigation: Jonathan Urich, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson in Netanyahu's office.
The two men are suspected of engaging with a foreign agent, bribery, breach of trust and tax offenses. Law enforcement sources indicated that some of the allegations have recently gained strength, stating that investigators have substantiated several suspicions against Urich and Feldstein.
The police plan to request an extension of their detention, and at the same time Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara authorized summoning Netanyahu for testimony in the case. Netanyahu will be summoned to testify—but not for questioning. As part of his testimony, he will provide his version of events, but he is not suspected of any wrongdoing in the case. Police investigators will not be able to use his statements against him. If they deem it necessary to question him under caution, they will be required to inform him and then conduct a separate interrogation before his statements can be used against him.
Investigators suspect Feldstein maintained ongoing contact with pro-Qatar lobbyist Jay Footlik through an intermediary businessperson, allegedly transmitting messages to the Israeli public and Netanyahu's inner circle. Urich, as Netanyahu's communications director, was reportedly aware of these activities. Police plan to summon additional journalists suspected of relaying certain messages.
The arrests come shortly after Netanyahu announced his intention to appoint retired Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit as the next head of the Shin Bet security agency, one of the organizations involved in the investigation due to its connection to Qatar. Outgoing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, in a letter to the Cabinet regarding his dismissal, claimed the decision to fire him was tainted by conflicts of interest related to the case.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Feldstein and Urich had previously been detained in connection with the probe but were released without restrictions. Feldstein remains under house arrest with electronic monitoring due to separate charges in a classified documents case.
A pivotal development in the investigation was the release of recordings in which Israeli businessman Gil Birger discussed a payment he facilitated from Footlik to Feldstein. Following the disclosure, Urich and Feldstein’s legal teams exchanged conflicting accounts. Feldstein contended that payments from Qatar were arranged by the Prime Minister’s Office due to his lack of security clearance at the time, while Urich denied any involvement.
Sources close to Footlik said he sought a public relations professional with strong connections to Israeli journalists to promote Qatar's positive image in Israel. After receiving recommendations, including Feldstein’s name, he reportedly chose him based on personal rapport.
Footlik maintains that he was unaware Feldstein worked in Netanyahu’s office and would not have hired him had he known. He said he paid Feldstein for five months to six months before terminating their agreement upon learning of his legal troubles.