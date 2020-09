Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi on Sunday ordered to suspend soldiers in training for up to a month, starting on Tuesday, over the spread of coronavirus.

Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi on Sunday ordered to suspend soldiers in training for up to a month, starting on Tuesday, over the spread of coronavirus.

Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi on Sunday ordered to suspend soldiers in training for up to a month, starting on Tuesday, over the spread of coronavirus.