Multi-car crash in central Israel kills young woman, injures six

A woman in her 20s was killed overnight between Friday and Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Tayibe. A 21-year-old man was seriously injured, a man in his 30s was moderately hurt and four other people sustained minor injuries.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene and evacuated the six injured people to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

( Photo: MDA )

The report was received by MDA’s 101 emergency hotline at 12:32 a.m. Medics Daniel Giat and Sadah Badran said they arrived at the scene of a serious collision involving several vehicles and found the young woman lying on the other side of the highway.

“She was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, and had suffered extremely severe injuries,” they said. “We carried out medical examinations, but unfortunately her injuries were critical and we had no choice but to pronounce her dead.”