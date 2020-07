The coronavirus Committee has decided Tuesday morning, that restaurants will remain open despite the government's decision to shutter them as part of the ongoing fight against the contaigon. The decision was passed by a majority of seven supporters against three. The head of the committee, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, said that the goal is to keep the restaurants open as usual until the government reaches an orderly outline that regulates the number of diners outside and inside.