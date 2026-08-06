Three Eritrean teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with robbing and assaulting the owner of a sex accessories store on Sokolov Street in Holon and damaging the business.

Police suspect the three are affiliated with the SSQ gang.

Three teens charged with robbing central Israeli sex shop and assaulting owner ( Video: Israel Police )

The Tel Aviv District Police Prosecution Unit’s juvenile division filed the indictment following an investigation conducted by Holon police in the Ayalon precinct. Prosecutors also requested that the three remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

According to police, during the night between July 27 and 28, the teenagers were filmed trying to break into the store, including with an iron bar, and kicking its entrance door.

At around 5:30 p.m., they allegedly returned while the owner was inside. They demanded money, and when he refused, they attacked him, causing injuries to his upper body.