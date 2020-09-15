Lapid: Netanyahu's government 'complete failure' on virus

The Israeli government has proven a "complete failure" in tackling coronavirus, opposition leader Yair Lapid told AFP after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new lockdown meant to tackle the pandemic.

"The only reason our government has decided to go into the second lockdown is because they're completely lost," Lapid said.

